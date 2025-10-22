NAPOLEONVILLE, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana healthcare worker was charged with cruelty to the infirm after investigators say he used a lighter to burn an elderly patient multiple times.

According to Assumption Parish Sheriff, Leland Falcon, 36-year-old Markus M.D. The stadium is being accused of using a barbecue grill lighter to intentionally burn an elderly patient all over his body.

The victim's family inquired about the wounds on the patient, but were told they were wasp stings; however, the family remained suspicious due to the repeated appearance of the unusual wounds.

The healthcare facility contacted the Assumption Parish's Sheriff's Office on October 6th after concerns that one of their patients was the victim of abuse.

After the patient was examined by medical personnel, they determined that he was not stung by wasps; instead, they were suffering from multiple burn injuries all over their body.

Detectives issued an arrest warrant after reviewing digital evidence of Stadium using a barbecue grill lighter to intentionally burn the elderly patient repeatedly.

Stadium turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $1M bond.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and urge anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sheriff Leland Falcon or Public Information Officer Lonny Cavalier at (985) 498-9353 or (985) 369-7281.

