HAMMOND (KPEL) — One Louisiana city is proposing the idea of raising the legal age to enter a bar, and some community members are pushing back.

Get our free mobile app

The Hammond community was shocked to discover that a proposal to raise the legal age limit to enter a bar from 18 to 21 was put in motion without any input from the public.

However, a separate proposal banning alcohol in city parks during a meeting on Tuesday did allow for public comment. Once this separate ordinance was also tabled, community members began sending disturbing threats to the city council president.

Hammond's City Council President Kip Andrews says he's been receiving death threats after the controversial ban was proposed. Andrews made the call to table the ban proposal for his safety, for now.

I have never in my life in 8 years of being in law enforcement… carried a gun more than I done carried it in the last week due to the phone calls and the threats that have been made to me

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron told Fox 8 that he was not consulted about the proposed ban.

The first thing I heard about it is Councilman Andrews advised he heard one of his students say they were able to get into a bar underage. That student wasn’t between the ages of 18 and 21, so I’m really not sure how this ordinance or this proposal of an ordinance even came through.

The ban would still allow workers and performers in bars, but anyone else under the age of 21 would not be allowed in.

At this time, there is no further information on the status of the ban.

One-Tank Trips: 10 Awesome Getaways from South Louisiana LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) – Need a weekend escape without blowing your budget? We’ve got you covered. These one-tank trips from Acadiana let you explore, unwind, and enjoy a quick getaway—all without driving too far or refueling multiple times. – Need a weekend escape without blowing your budget? We’ve got you covered. Thesefrom Acadiana let you explore, unwind, and enjoy a quick getaway—all without driving too far or refueling multiple times.

From hidden Louisiana gems to charming towns in nearby states, here are 10 easy road trips that start right here in Cajun Country.



This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.