Louisiana Corn Maze Announces Fall Opening

It’s officially Fall and the cooler weather has arrived, at least for a bit. So why not take advantage of the gorgeous weather and visit Louisiana’s one and only corn maze.

Did you know that Lousiana has a corn mase? I wasn’t aware of this but it is really cool and we have more than one.

This 12-Acre corn maze is located in Dry Creek, Louisiana, which is located about 20 miles southeast of Deridder. CM Farms is a cantaloupe and watermelon farm that is transformed in the fall into a family-friendly attraction.

This corn maze is recreated each year and a new design is featured based on a theme. There is something there for everyone, including a smaller version of the corn maze for the youngsters in the group. There is also a corn play pit, wagon rides, slides, a gem mining area, and a few other unique attractions at this wonderful destination.

The farm will open on October 2, 2021, and stay open until November 28, 2021.

They will be open every Saturday in October from 10 am- 8 pm

Every Saturday in November from 10 am- 7 pm

And every Sunday from 12- 6 pm

Admission is $17.00 per person for anyone ages 3 and up.

You can find CM Farms at 252 CM Farms Road (formally John Broussard Road), Dry Creek, Louisiana 70637.

