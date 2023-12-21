IBERIA PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The construction on U.S. 90 that spans across Lafayette, Iberia, and St. Mary Parishes will continue as expected into 2024 as Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews continue to work to make it a smoother experience for drivers.

KPEL photo

While quite a bit of attention has been focused on the work happening on U.S. 90/Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette, driving on U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish is anything but smooth right now as current bumpy conditions and construction work makes it necessary to pay extra attention to the highway if you have to use it. When 2024 begins, expect to see that construction ramp up as DOTD workers will get busy shutting down a few of the ramps along U.S. 90 in Iberia Parish as they focus on the reconstruction of U.S. 90 WESTBOUND.

All of these ramps are scheduled to be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. on January 3rd until September 1st. You read that right: nine months.

U.S. 90 Westbound Entrance Ramp at S. Lewis St.

US 90 S. Lewis St. Ramp, google maps

POSTED DETOUR: Consists of routing traffic east on La. 83 to La. 14. Traffic will be able to access the U.S. 90 eastbound entrance ramp at La. 14 (Center St.).

U.S. 90 Westbound Exit Ramp (Exit 128 B) at La. 329 (Avery Island Rd.)

US 90 Avery Island Rd. google street view

POSTED DETOUR: Consists of routing traffic to Exit 130 at La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) to La. 14 (Center St.)

U.S. 90 Westbound Exit Ramp (Exit 128 A) at La. 14 (Center St.)

US 90 Center Street Exit, google street view

POSTED DETOUR: Consists of routing traffic to Exit 130 at La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.) to La. 14 (Center St.).

There is already a restriction on all oversized loads on U.S. 90 eastbound and westbound from La. 675 (Jefferson Island Rd.) to La. 83 (Weeks Island Rd.).

Emergency Vehicles will not have access through the entire area.

Section of Hopkins Street in New Iberia to Close at Beginning of 2024

Louisiana DOTD workers will also be busy in the city of New Iberia to start 2024 as they will close La. 675 (Hopkins Street) - between Johnston Street and Washington Street - as crews will repair the existing sewer lines.

Hopkins Street between Johnston Street and Washington Street, google street view

This closure will happen beginning at 7:00 a.m. Monday, January 2nd, through 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 5th.

Emergency vehicles will not have access through the area.

DETOUR ROUTE: Will consist of La. 674 (Admiral Doyle Dr.), to La. 14 ( Center St.) to La. 182 (Main St.), or La. 182 (St. Peters) to La. 14 (Center St.) to La. 674 (Admiral Dr.).