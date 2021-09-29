It's a story we've heard so many times after a catastrophic hurricane.

A family from southeastern Louisiana is living in their vehicle after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ida.

David Begnaud of CBS News was with the Louisiana family for days and he documented the struggles they are having following Hurricane Ida.

Aside from not having a house to live in, this Louisiana family has had trouble proving that the home they had prior to Hurricane Ida was actually their home.

So now they wait and continue to live inside their vehicle. And unfortunately, like most of south Louisiana, where this family resides mosquitoes are swarming, thus they often have to retreat from their tent to their vehicle.

As for bathing, this family in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana has had to use porta-potties as their bating sanctuary. That being until this man found old flooring and turned the wood into a makeshift shower.

This is only one of many stories of folks struggling to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. Sadly, as it was noted in the story, FEMA may not have housing available for families struggling to rebuild until by the end of October. So, I remind you and encourage you to continue giving to those in need.

Our neighbors in southeastern Louisiana have a long way to go in putting their lives back together after Hurricane Ida, and they are still counting on us.

If you can please continue to help those who are desperately in need. We should not have families bathing in porta-potties and living out of their vehicles a month after Hurricane Ida.

This story is so heartbreaking.

Here's some additional footage from the Guidry family down in Houma, La.