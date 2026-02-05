(KPEL News) - A Louisiana foster parent has been arrested following an investigation where allegations were made that the woman spanked a small child with a fly swatter as a form of punishment.

The investigation into the circumstances began in 2024, according to WBRZ. It was at this time that a 3-year-old child was dropped off at a daycare center with obvious signs that something had happened.

According to investigators, the little child had bruises on his back, legs, and thighs. In addition to the physical situation, those at the daycare noticed this child was now walking with a limp.

As the investigators continued looking into the situation, they spoke to the foster mother, who told them she did not think spanking with a fly swatter was abuse, as she had not broken the child's skin.

When asked why she spanked the child, she told them the spanking happened because he was "eating all of the groceries."

Officials say an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department arrested the foster parent, Beanisle Jones, on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The woman was booked into jail on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

