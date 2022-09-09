Louisiana Head of Security Oversight Arrested, Fired

The leader of Louisiana's agency that licenses private security has lost her job after being arrested on drug and weapons charges.

Police say that 37-year-old Bridgette Hull was caught in the middle of an operation to arrest a wanted drug dealer. The arrest happened outside of a fast food restaurant in the small Livingston Parish town of Albany. According to investigators, Hull was allegedly buying drugs from Steven McCarthy, who was the original focus of the operation and investigation.

Hull was taken into custody at the scene, while McCarthy fled. However he got into an accident while trying to escape, and was arrested. Both Hull and McCarthy have been charged with multiple crimes. McCarthy faces 4 counts (various levels) of Possession With Intent To Distribute Narcotic Drugs (including meth and fentanyl), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance, and Negligent Injuring.

Hull faces 4 counts (various levels) of Possession With Intent To Distribute Narcotic Drugs (including meth and fentanyl), and Possession of a Firearm with a Controlled Substance. While Hull will be prosecuted for these crimes, she's already faced a penalty for her arrest.

Prior to this week, Hull was the Executive Secretary for the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. However the board voted unanimously to fire Hull after the arrest. Which makes Hull the second consecutive Executive Secretary of the state board to be terminated after questionable behavior.

Hull took over her position in September of 2021 after the previous leader, Fabian Blache III was removed after allegations of financial and sexual misconduct.