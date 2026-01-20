Highlights

Four proven king cake recipes ranging from traditional brioche to quick-prep versions

Murmurs of Ricotta’s brown butter cream cheese icing eliminates the dry, overly-sweet problem

King Arthur’s Bundt pan method creates the classic ring shape without advanced braiding skills

House of Nash Eats offers both cinnamon and cream cheese filling options in one recipe

Most recipes take 3-4 hours total time, with active prep under 30 minutes

Best King Cake Recipes to Make at Home in Louisiana This Mardi Gras

Skip the bakery lines and make an authentic Louisiana king cake in your own kitchen with these tested recipes

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — King cake season hits different when you’re the one pulling a fresh one from your oven instead of waiting in line at the bakery.

The problem? Traditional recipes scare people off. They see “brioche dough” or “triple braid” and decide the $30 bakery price isn’t so bad after all. But here’s what Louisiana home bakers have figured out: you don’t need pastry school credentials to make a king cake that’ll have people asking where you bought it.

I’ve tested most of the popular recipes out there, and these four consistently deliver the texture and flavor you want without requiring a culinary degree.

What Makes a Good Homemade King Cake

You’re after three things: soft interior that stays moist for days, icing that doesn’t taste like pure powdered sugar, and a process that doesn’t require clearing your entire day.

The recipes below hit all three. They use different techniques—some rely on brown butter, others on cream additions, one even skips the traditional braiding entirely—but they all produce the kind of king cake people actually want to eat, not just photograph.

Murmurs of Ricotta’s Brioche-Style King Cake

This is my go-to when I want to impress. The baker behind it made some smart changes to the standard approach.

She skips the center ring entirely, which gives you more of that soft interior everyone fights over. Instead of braiding, she cuts slits around the outside edge—this lets the heat circulate evenly without drying out the middle. And that brown butter cream cheese icing? It’s the reason people keep coming back for seconds.

The strength-folding method means you build the dough structure in the bowl instead of kneading it on the counter. Cleaner process, same results.

One technique that makes a difference: she brushes heavy cream over the entire surface right after baking. Keeps the cake from developing that dry outer layer you get with most homemade versions.

Get the full recipe here.

Taste of Home’s Traditional New Orleans Version

Taste of Home’s recipe follows the classic method—if you want the traditional braided ring that looks like what you’d find at Dong Phuong or Randazzo’s, this is your starting point.

The recipe includes a video walkthrough showing the whole process. Helpful if you’ve never shaped a three-strand braid before, and it walks you through the dough rising stages so you know what you’re looking for at each step.

This one takes longer than some of the others—you’re looking at about four hours start to finish with the rising time—but the payoff is that authentic New Orleans texture and appearance.

Check out the complete recipe and video here.

King Arthur Baking’s Bundt Pan Method

King Arthur solved the shaping problem that trips up most first-timers. Their recipe works in a standard Bundt pan, which means you get the classic ring shape without wrestling with braiding or worrying about gaps.

The tips section on their site is worth reading even if you use a different recipe. They cover things like how to tell when your dough has risen enough, how to prevent the bottom from getting too dark, and how to adjust for different pan sizes.

One tip that’s particularly useful: they explain how to tent the cake with foil if it’s browning too fast. Most recipes don’t address this, and you end up with a dark crust before the interior finishes baking.

Find the recipe and all the tips here.

House of Nash Eats’ Cream Cheese or Cinnamon Filling

This recipe gives you options. Same dough, same process, but you choose between traditional cinnamon filling or cream cheese filling depending on what you prefer.

The cream cheese version is less common in Louisiana bakeries, but it’s popular with people who find the cinnamon-only filling too one-note. The tangy cream cheese balances the sweet icing better than straight cinnamon does.

Several people whose baking judgment I trust recommended this one specifically. It’s on my list to try next—the high ratings and dual filling option make it worth testing.

Get the recipe here.

What Lafayette Bakers Need to Know

All four recipes assume you’re using standard all-purpose flour. King Arthur and Murmurs of Ricotta specify using their particular flour brands in the original recipes, but regular AP flour works fine.

Rising time depends on your kitchen temperature. Acadiana homes during Mardi Gras season usually sit around 68-72 degrees, which means the dough takes the full time listed in most recipes. If your house runs warmer, check 15 minutes early.

The plastic baby traditionally goes into the cake after baking, not before. Baking it inside creates a choking hazard and melts most plastic babies anyway.

Related: 5 Types of King Cakes You’ll Find in South Louisiana This Mardi Gras Season