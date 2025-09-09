CENTRAL, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana homeowner was unexpectedly notified that she had been dropped from her home's insurance policy for a reason she still doesn't understand.

Brittany Weiss with WBRZ spoke with Wanda Tays, who says she had an insurance bundle through GEICO until she recieved a notice in the mail that someone had visited her home and discovered her 10-year-old 9-pound Chihuahua, Junebug, who is battling cancer.

She hasn't hurt a soul in the 10 years since she's been on this Earth

According to the notice, Junebug was considered an 'undisclosed dog' and therefore Tays' policy, written by Sagesure, was cancelled by the Occidental Fire and Casualty of North Carolina because of this 'hazard'.

The Insurer’s Logic: An Undisclosed Risk?

According to WBRZ, Tays reviewed her homeowners' insurance documents that did not include any information regarding a pet. Tays says she was never asked about having a pet of any kind, which is why she didn't mention it.

I've never heard about this

Thankfully, Tays found a new insurer who told her she did not need to disclose having a pet because it wouldn't affect her policy either way.

WBRZ did reach out to the underwriter, SageSure, to get clarification on their pet policy, since there is no information available on their website.

How Common Is This Type of Cancellation?

Unfortunately, some breeds, such as Pitbulls and German Shepherds, are often on a restricted list. Insurers can cancel or deny coverage if they take that list into consideration, but there are many that don't consider pets a risk in general.

Homeowners who are also pet owners are advised to double-check before signing a new insurance policy and ask about their pet policy.

