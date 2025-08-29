NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana locals are taking center stage on multiple reality TV series this year, and a New Orleans native just joined the roster.

Lauren Domingue from Lafayette has survived seven weeks and is going strong in the Big Brother house. She has continued to make Acadiana proud by flying below the radar while still winning a Head of Household and Veto competition so far.

A new HULU series that premiered this week, 'Love Thy Nader'. Featuring Brooks Nader, a Sports Illustrated model from Baton Rouge, along with her three sisters, this series takes viewers behind the scenes of their big move to New York City to pursue modeling and high-fashion careers.

Let's not forget that the hit Netflix series that always stirs up controversy online, 'Love is Blind', is casting Louisiana locals in New Orleans this year.

If you want to join one of the most talked-about social experiments, this is your chance to find out if love really is blind.

Yet another Louisiana native, and former New Orleans Saints Cheerleader and 2022, 2023 Miss New Orleans, Jade Thomas, is starring in a brand new Hulu series, 'Are You My First?'.

"Thank you so much for all the support on the voyage full of virgins!"

From the producers of the wildly popular 'Love Island USA', 'Are You My First?' is a dating show focused on creating meaningful connections without focusing on the physical aspect of dating. We know it sounds too good to be true, but according to Nola.com, the show is actually following virgins as they search for their first love.

What could go wrong?

Catch all 'Are You My First' episodes now streaming on Hulu and Disney+, and wish our Louisiana girl, Jade Thomas, good luck on her virgin voyage to find love.