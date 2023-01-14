Did you know that the largest bald cypress tree in the United States is right here in Louisiana?

I was not aware that this existed but it does not surprise me at all. Louisiana is home to some amazing sights and this is just one of many that call Louisiana home.

If you take a little trip to St. Francisville’s Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge then that is where you will find this hidden treasure.

Now one thing you should know is that this refuge was built in 2000 but the trees that are in St. Francisville’s Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge are some of the oldest trees in the U.S.

Another important thing to know is that this area floods… a lot. So if you are planning to visit this location then you might want to do some research first so you don’t get stuck, literally. You can check the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service website to make sure that you are able to get to your destination.

And if you are able to get to your destination then you are bound to have a great time walking the Bald Cypress Trail with your pets or family. According to many, this trail is a quick and easy hike that pretty much anyone can do.

Now while you are on your walk if you happen to be taking in the scenery and wonder to yourself if you have passed up the main event, the massive tree, then you haven't gotten to it yet. This tree is definitely not something that you can miss.

And it is definitely something that you will want to stop and take in. Also, don't forget to take a selfie so you can be sure you won't forget it all.

And to prove that this tree is massive, we have some stats on the tree.

The tree is 96 feet tall

It is 56 feet in circumference

17 feet in diameter

And this tree is roughly 1,500 years old.

If you are now wanting to take a visit to see this beautiful place and see some really big trees, you can find the Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge on Creek Rd in St Francisville, LA

