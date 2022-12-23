Argument at Louisiana Funeral Lands Man in Jail and Another in Hospital With Gunshot Wounds

Sometimes there can't even be peace in death.

An argument at a funeral in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19 ended with one man in jail and another man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said they responded to the shooting which took place at a home on LA 966 in St. Francisville.

Once on the scene, deputies found 51-year-old Michael Lancaster of Spanish Fort, Alabama, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot three times -- in the head, neck, and shoulder area.

The alleged shooter is 66-year-old James Blake of Alaska. He was booked into the Parish Detention Center on Monday on one charge of attempted second-degree murder.

According to reports, the two men got into an argument at Lancaster's father's funeral. The dispute carried over to a family gathering at that house later that same day.

Witnesses said the two men started fighting outside the home when Blake pulled out a gun and shot Lancaster.

According to officials, Lancaster is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

Blake was treated for injuries he received in the fight before he was booked on the second-degree murder charges. His bond has been set at $175,000.