Get our free mobile app

"Yeah, we fancy like Applebee's on a date night, got that Bourbon Street steak with the Oreo shake, get some whipped cream on the top too, two straws, one check, girl, I got you."

~Fancy Like by Walker Hayes

It doesn't matter if you're scrolling social media, watching tv, flipping through radio station channels, or shopping in a store playing background music, you've heard the song Fancy Like by Walker Hayes. Of course, it doesn't help that there's a TikTok dance to the novelty song that makes it even more ubiquitous. Heck, a lot of people thought the tune was a straight-up jingle made for Applebee's, not a legitimate song release, but we'll save the what came first, the chicken or the egg debate, for later!

Back to the aforementioned TikTok dance. It seems like everyone wants to film themselves doing the 'Fancy Like' routine, then share it with friends. Good clean fun, right? Well, this lady in Florida got the surprise of her life when former LSU basketball great, Shaquille O'Neal, walked out of the very Applebee's restaurant she was videoing in front of. It turns out that Shaq likes Bourbon Street Steaks with an Oreo shake just as much as the rest of us!

Here's the original Walker Hayes song for reference if you want to check it out! It turns out that Walker's 'girl' likes Wendy's. Victoria's Secret, and Natural Light, too!

FYI, Hayes co-wrote the song with Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, and Shane Stevens, and co-produced it with Joe Thibodeau and Shane McAnally. Looks like they're all going to be cashing royalty checks for the foreseeable future. All hail the power of social media!

Check Out Cowboys' Quarterback Dak Prescott's Dazzling Dallas Digs

Current NFL Players from Shreveport Bossier Area