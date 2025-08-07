LOUISIANA (KPEL) — Rouses Markets is already considered a trusted one-stop shop in Louisiana. Whether you need a quick plate lunch, a bottle of wine, a birthday cake, or a couple of pounds of boiled seafood, Rouses Market checks every box.

Now you can even purchase your next lottery ticket when you stop in to pick up groceries.

All Your Lottery Needs in One Stop

According to Rouses, customers can now:

Buy tickets for all your favorite Louisiana Lottery games

Cash in winning tickets

Do it all right at the Customer Service Desk

No need to make a separate stop at a gas station or convenience store. Rouses is now your one-stop shop for groceries and, fingers crossed, good luck.

When you stop by Rouses to pick up all your rice and gravy fixins, it's never been easier, or more tempting, to try your luck at becoming Louisiana's next lottery winner.

What Lottery Games Does Rouses Have?

Rouses made sure that they carry all your favorites: Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto, and Pick 3.

Simply walk up to the customer service desk, and the cashier will hopefully hand you a winning ticket.

We're happy to confirm that we can cash out lottery ticket winnings up to $500 at our store locations

Of course, there is one rule to remember: To buy or cash in lottery tickets at Rouses, customers must be 21 or older.

Recent Louisiana Lottery Winners

Gerald Morrison won $100,000 in Thibodeaux at A-1 Farms.

Cornelious Grant J. won $88,888 in Patterson at Wag-A-Pak

Angel Sneaux won $10,000 in Church Point at Go Bears #90

For more information on local lottery winners or to find a retailer near you, go to the Louisiana Lottery website.