Louisiana Man Arrested After Stabbing 6-Year-Old Multiple Times

ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL) — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Leonville area Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found a 6-year-old child with several cuts and stab wounds on the face, neck, and chest.

Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office reported that when deputies attempted to detain the suspect, he became combative and resisted arrest.

Patrick Seth Greene, 37, of Opelousas, was taken into custody, and the child was transported to Opelousas General Hospital, where they were later airlifted to a Baton Rouge Hospital, where they are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Our Juvenile Detectives are actively investigating this incident and will be filing additional charges. Our profound sympathies are with the family and our prayers are for the young child

Guidroz says that the investigation is ongoing and will continue to keep the victim in their prayers.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is urged to contact the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You can also reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 337-948-TIPS, dialing **TIPS on your mobile phone, or using the free P3 app. In some cases, tips that lead to an arrest could even earn you a cash reward.

