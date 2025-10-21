PORT ALLEN, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities are searching for an individual who allegedly stole clothing items from a Walmart in Port Allen.

Get our free mobile app

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a man entered the Walmart on Thursday, September 25th, and stuffed merchandise and clothing items into a tackle box.

Instead of paying for all the items he picked up, he only scanned the tackle box at the self-checkout and then left the store with the box full of unpaid items.

Contact Info for Crime Stoppers and WBR Deputies

Now, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage, hoping someone can identify the individual who allegedly stole from Walmart.

Investigators ask that anyone with information contact the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office at 225-382-5200 or 225-343-9234. If you have information, you can also contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP. All callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.