LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — As water levels continue to rise along the Mississippi River, multiple Louisiana communities are ramping up flood prevention efforts to reduce the risk of damage in vulnerable areas.

On April 14, the Mississippi River at the Carrollton Gage in New Orleans surpassed 11 feet, prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New Orleans District, to reactivate Phase I flood fight procedures. This phase includes twice-weekly patrols of the levee system, allowing officials to detect and respond quickly to any potential threats.

“These patrols are a proactive measure designed to safeguard our levees during elevated river conditions,” the Corps stated in its release.

Forecasts and Restrictions in Place

According to the National Weather Service, the Mississippi River is projected to crest at 16.5 feet on April 25, remaining at that level for roughly 24 hours before gradually receding.

To protect levee integrity during this high-water event, strict restrictions are in place:

No transport of heavy loads over the levee

No disturbance of the grass cover

No subsurface work within 1,500 feet of the levee system

Waivers may be granted on a case-by-case basis, depending on local ground conditions. Permit holders are advised to consult their local levee districts or call 504-862-2461 for more information.

Flood Controls Activated in Other Parishes

St. Mary Parish has also taken action. Officials recently closed the Bayou Chêne Flood Control Structure on April 14 to protect areas like Morgan City from potential backwater flooding caused by rising levels in the Atchafalaya River.

Preparations in Mississippi and Spillway Monitoring

Across the river in Vicksburg, Mississippi, temporary flood walls are being installed along Levee Street as the river is expected to crest near 48 feet between April 19–20.

While the Bonnet Carré Spillway near New Orleans remains closed, officials are actively monitoring river flow. The spillway typically opens when water volume exceeds 1.25 million cubic feet per second — a threshold not yet reached.

Stay Informed and Prepared

Officials urge residents in flood-prone areas to stay alert, follow local updates, and avoid driving or walking through floodwaters. You can monitor river conditions by visiting www.rivergages.com.