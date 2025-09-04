ASUMPTION PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana mother is speaking out and sharing her side of the story after being arrested for allegedly threatening staff members at her child's school.

According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Brooke Rulf created a hostile situation at Bayou L'Ourse Primary. Rulf was booked on two counts of assault on a school teacher and one count of disturbing the peace after cursing in front of students and refusing to leave when asked to do so.

Deputies say that on Friday, August 29th, Rulf created a scene on campus when she began confronting school staff who she believed reported her to child protective services.

After spending four nights in jail, Rulf has shared her side of the story and is taking accountability for where she may have gone wrong.

Rulf tells WAFB that a DCFS caseworker went to her home and notified her that someone from Bayou L'Ourse Primary reported that her child was being abused. Rulf felt blindsided and thinks the situation was blown out of proportion.

In the interview, she says that her five-year-old son lied about his uncle punching him in the nose. Rulf was furious that she hadn't been contacted by the school directly and instead had been reported.

Rulf now regrets storming into the school to confront the person she believed had contacted child protective services.

“I said some things I probably shouldn’t have said,” she told WAFB.

She was taken into custody that Friday afternoon and released on Tuesday morning on $40,000 bond.

Her first court date is set for October 27th.

Lonny Cavalier with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said school safety is their top priority. Assumption Parish School Board reminded parents that all school employees are required by law to report any suspicions of abuse or neglect.

We will not permit our schools to be invaded by people causing trouble… We are going to do everything in our power to make sure that doesn’t happen in our schools.

For now, Rulf is banned from school property, but plans to move her children to a different school.

