Louisiana Mother Arrested for Beating Children With Extension Cord

SHREVEPORT (KPEL)- Louisiana authorities responded to a heartbreaking child cruelty case involving a 14-year-old and 11 an 11-year-old in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police Youth Services were called to a local school where two juveniles appeared to have multiple scars and lacerations on their bodies.

Through further investigation, detectives say the injuries were a result of repeated physical abuse with an extension cord. Some of the wounds appeared to be from the week prior, indicating that the alleged abuse was ongoing.

The Shreveport Police Department stated, "Let us be clear: discipline should never involve instruments meant to inflict more pain. Hitting children with objects—no matter the intent—is not parenting, it’s abuse."

They explain that their department respects the role of both parents and guardians when teaching accountability; however, "striking children all over their bodies or using excessive force is both dangerous and illegal."

If you suspect abuse, say something. Together, we can protect our children

The Shreveport Police Department reminds parents that discipline should be delivered in a calm, controlled manner, never out of anger.

"As we observe April as Child Abuse Prevention Month, our goal is to educate and prevent these tragic situations before they happen. No child should suffer in silence."

