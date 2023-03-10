Officials say the advancement of technology has made it possible for investigators to identify the people they believe are responsible for leaving an infant in a garbage bag in PIcayune, Missississippi.

Louisiana State Police Troop B Spokeswoman Kate Stegall reports the mother of the child was arrested on February 28, and the father was arrested on March 9.

There are plenty of shows throughout various media platforms that tell tales of cold cases being solved decades after the crime has been completed.

This is the case of a mother and father who are accused of smothering their child to death on April 17, 1992. The coroner's office said the child died from being suffocated. Investigators in Picayune, Mississippi say evidence at the scene had a connection to Gretna, Louisiana.

In August 2021 investigators in Mississippi decided to reopen the cold case to check the evidence as we have more advanced technology today versus 31 years ago. Several months later, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigators asked for help from Louisiana State Police.

Officials in Louisiana arrested 50-year-old Andrew Carrier and 50-year-old Inga Johansen Carriere in the death of their little girl all those years ago. He was arrested in Galliano and She was arrested in Avondale.

Both mother and father were booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail each on a charge of First Degree Murder.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.