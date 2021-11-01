Louisiana Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested for Wife and Child’s Murder

A Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for the murder of his wife and infant daughter.

The Sheriff's Department is currently investigating this horrible double-homicide. Blake James Bardwell was booked Sunday (10/31/21) in to the Ouachita Correctional Facility on 2 counts of Second Degree Murder.

Bardwell was moved to a different jail shortly after being booked, due to him having an affiliation with that correctional center. Bardwell was employed at the Ouachita Correctional Facility up until the time of his arrest.

This crime comes as a shock to the community, and though an arrest was made, the case is still under investigation.

The infant in the case, is described as a female under the age of 1. Bardwell and his late wife were married in 2016.

