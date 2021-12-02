Louisiana Man Blames ‘Big Snake’ for Home Invasion Arrest

Throughout the pages of history, snakes have been responsible for a lot of things. Although the species, for the most part, is incredibly beneficial to human beings, most of us still can't get comfortable with snakes. Maybe it's that whole Adam, Eve, and the apple thing. Or, maybe we just can't come to terms with creatures that can move that fast and not have legs.

Now, compared to snakes, crackheads are an even worse thing to have around your home. We can validate this with a story that comes to us out of West Monroe in Ouachita Parish.

Police in West Monroe say Jessie Terry was arrested on multiple charges after he allegedly entered a home in that city without permission. But, according to the police report, Terry said he did have permission to open the door and come inside. He told officers a "big snake" told him to open the door and go inside.

I'd have to admit, if it was two in the morning and a big snake was speaking directly to me I would have probably followed those orders too. The only problem with that justification is that snakes unless they're in the Garden of Eden or elected by we the people, don't usually talk.

After police questioned Terry further about the snake and the conversation he did admit that before he talked to the snake and entered the home unlawfully he may have smoked a lot of crack cocaine. I am no medical professional but I am going to guess that smoking crack cocaine will lead to some "interesting" conversations.

Terry was arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, that's a felony. He was also charged with disturbing the peace which is a misdemenor. Oh, one more thing about Mr Terry, it appears as though he has had many brushes with the law.

Let's hope he can get the help he needs and no longer will big snakes be an issue for people in West Monroe at two in the morning.