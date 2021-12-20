#16 Louisiana (13-1) ended their season Saturday night with a 36-21 victory over Marshall in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

The win extended the program record winning streak to 13 games, cemented the 2021 team as the most successful in school history.

For new head Louisiana coach Michael Desormeaux, it was a moment of equal parts relief and jubilation.

I talked to coach Desormeaux this morning on my show for a 1 on 1, as he opened up about on the New Orleans Bowl win, why he felt relief, how they celebrated, how to win the right away, the process of in-game adjustments, the future of the program, and much more.

Louisiana's 13 game winning streak is the second to longest active streak in the FBS behind only Cincinnati (14).

