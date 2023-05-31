Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Standout Mihyia Davis Earns Freshman All-American Honors

The Ragin Cajun softball team saw their fantastic season come to an end in the Seattle Super Regional over the weekend, but it doesn’t take away the outstanding achievements this group was able to accomplish. One thing is for sure, the Cajuns felt the impact of their outstanding Freshman Mihyia Davis.

Davis has racked up a list of honors in her first collegiate year as a Cajun including Sun Belt Freshman of the Year and a finalist for national Freshman of the Year. She can add another title to her long list of achievements as D! Softball has officially named Davis to the Freshman All-American team.

Davis’ outstanding Freshman stats speak for themselves as she leads the Cajuns in batting average with .380 and in hits with 70. It doesn’t stop there, she also had a ridiculous season on the base paths and she recorded 52 stolen bases this season which put her second all-time in program history and just 10 shy of claiming the record.

Davis also played a huge role on the defensive side of the ball as well as she threw out 10 runners this year along with making catches like this look routine.

The future of Louisiana softball is a bright one as long as Davis is suiting up for the Vermillion and White. Congratulations to Davis and the rest of the Cajuns on a fantastic 2023 season.

