Louisiana Ranked One of the WORST States to Raise a Family

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Whether you're newly-married and hoping to raise a family, or you've been raising kids for years, Louisiana seems to be one of the toughest places to do it.

That's according to WalletHub, at least, which ranked Louisiana as the 6th worst state to raise a family in the country.

Get our free mobile app

The Bayou State is notorious for note ranking very high on many of these lists, the numbers are absolutely bleak when it comes to several factors that play into whether or not parents feel safe raising their kids here.

Raising a Family in Louisiana (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall rank – 45th

• 22nd – % of Families with Young Children

• 18th – Child-Care Costs (Adjusted for Median Family Income)

• 45th – Infant-Mortality Rate

• 43rd – Median Annual Family Income (Adjusted for Cost of Living)

• 46th – Violent Crimes per Capita

• 49th – % of Families in Poverty

• 25th – Housing Affordability

• 37th – Unemployment Rate

• 48th – Separation & Divorce Rate

Baton Rouge Reels In Aftermath Of Ambush Shooting Killing Three Police Officers (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images) loading...

Crime and poverty are two factors that can play a big role, and often the two are tied together.

Poverty and crime often share a complex relationship rooted in socio-economic factors. Economic deprivation can lead individuals to resort to criminal activities as a means of survival or to escape the cycle of poverty.

Limited access to education and employment opportunities can contribute to a sense of hopelessness, pushing some towards illicit means for financial gain. Moreover, impoverished communities may lack essential resources, leading to higher rates of substance abuse and mental health issues, further fueling criminal behavior.

Economic hardships can strain familial relationships, leading to increased stress and conflict. Limited financial resources may restrict access to quality education, healthcare, and safe neighborhoods, negatively affecting a child's development.

The presence of crime in our communities poses additional threats, compromising the safety and well-being of family members. Parents may face heightened anxiety about providing a secure and nurturing environment, potentially impacting their ability to parent effectively. Moreover, exposure to crime and socioeconomic struggles can influence a child's outlook on life, affecting their aspirations and perpetuating a cycle of poverty.

SEE ALSO:

Baton Rouge, La. Has Most Drunk-Driving Deaths in America

New Orleans DA, His 78-Year-Old Mom Carjacked at Gunpoint

The Top 10 Worst States to Raise a Family

Louisiana isn't the worst, but it is up there, according to the survey.

New Mexico Mississippi West Virginia Alabama Arkansas Louisiana Nevada Oklahoma South Carolina Arizona

Tips for Finding the Best State to Raise Your Family

According to WalletHub, these tips can help you out if you're looking for a better state to raise a family.

Visit prospective states: You shouldn’t move somewhere you’ve never visited. Spend time in different cities and neighborhoods in each state you’re considering to understand the community, amenities, and lifestyle. Experiencing different cities firsthand will help you decide what's best for your family.

Focus on the essentials first: Since there are many factors to think about, focus on the most important ones first. Make sure you move to a place with good job opportunities, quality pediatric care, and good early education. As your children grow, you can always move to a location that suits their changing needs.

Live somewhere good for children’s recreation: If your main needs are met, think about places with attractions, playgrounds, parks, and spots where you can create memories with your children.

Get our free mobile app

Talk to parents: The best way to learn about what it’s like to raise a family in a certain area is to talk to parents who already live there. They might help you decide on a specific city, not just a state.

Look at data: Word of mouth isn't enough to make a final choice on where to move, and you might not be able to spend a lot of time in every place you're considering. But it's very easy to find data online about things like unemployment rates, job opportunities, crime rates, and school ratings. Factoring that information into your decision-making process will help you narrow things down to the right place for you. WalletHub's rankings are based on official data, so this report can give you a good starting point for states to examine more closely based on your own preferences.