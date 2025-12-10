JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) — Louisiana State Representative Troy Romero has resigned from the House of Representatives, effective December 14, according to his resignation letter submitted to the Secretary of State’s office last week.

Romero, a Republican representing District 37, which includes Jeff Davis Parish and part of Calcasieu Parish, was first elected in 2019 and currently serves as chair of the House Agriculture Committee. His current term was set to run through January 2028.

What Southwest Louisiana Voters Need to Know

In his resignation letter, Romero stated he is “truly grateful for the experience” of serving as a legislator and looks forward to “continuing to have a meaningful impact in the great state of Louisiana.”

According to reporting by the Jennings Daily News, Romero characterized his resignation as “a positive move.” Romero is reportedly taking a federal agriculture job, hence the resignation.

House Speaker Phillip DeVillier has called a special election to fill the remainder of Romero’s term. The primary election is scheduled for February 7, 2025, with a general election runoff on March 14, 2025, if needed.

Timeline for District 37 Special Election

Candidates interested in serving out the remainder of Romero’s term must qualify during a three-day window from December 17 through December 19.

Romero’s district covers Jeff Davis Parish and portions of Calcasieu Parish, representing communities throughout southwest Louisiana’s agricultural heartland.

Romero’s Legislative Record

As a member of the Louisiana House, Romero has been a vocal advocate for Louisiana’s agricultural interests, particularly regarding rice farmers and rural development issues. He owns Sports Turf Specialists, a company that installs turf on athletic fields.

Romero was unopposed in his 2023 reelection, winning the seat outright without appearing on the general election ballot.