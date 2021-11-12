Louisiana Residents Say ‘There Oughta Be a Law’ Against These Things

We see things just about every day that makes us say "There oughta be a law!". Louisianians were recently polled about what things should be illegal that aren't, and here's what we said...

TSM Photo

Edwardskirby.com surveyed 1,048 Americans from across the U.S. asking questions such as "should there be laws defining how much we work or when we work, or laws related to workplace etiquette?"

They also posed questions about laws pertaining to dating, relationships, and pet peeves, as well as asking participants to create their own laws.

The top submitted "There Oughta Be a Law" responses were -

1. Chewing With Your Mouth Open

2. Verbal Abuse of Customer Service Associates

3. Mean Social Media Comments

4. Reply All Emails

5. Dog Breeding for Profit

6. Meetings That Could Be Emails

7. Robocalls

From edwardskirby.com -

"According to our data, 75% of Americans surveyed are in favor of a four-day workweek becoming law. Perhaps unsurprisingly, 80% of millennials are in favor of this legal step, which fits right in with trends of increased prioritization of work-life balance, mental health awareness, and experimenting with new ways to work. By comparison, 71% of baby boomers do not want a four-day workweek to become law."

You can read the complete list of proposed laws at edwardskirby.com.

(Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

What did Louisiana Residents say "There Oughta Be a Law" about?

Believe it or not, putting tomatoes in gumbo didn't make the list.

According to edwardskirby.com Louisiana residents who participated in the survey think "There Oughta Be a Law" against -

1. Not picking up your dog’s poop in public.

2. Using a speakerphone in public.

3. Middle seats on airplanes.

What say you? What laws would you put on the books if given the chance?