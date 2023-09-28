Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Election Day is October 14 in Louisiana, and you have an opportunity to make $200 as an Election Commissioner. The title may sound daunting, but your parish Clerk of Courts Office will provide you with all the information you need.

Power the Polls, a non-partisan initiative to attract election workers, has been successful nationally in recruiting people to serve. Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret tells KPEL News that, due to the current shortage of Election Commissioners, people can work in parishes other than the one in which they reside.

Data on Power the Polls website indicates that 95% of poll workers were satisfied with the work, and 88% expressed interest in working future elections. The job is relatively easy. Once you've completed a course in person or online, you will be randomly assigned to a particular precinct.

Are You Qualified?

Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret listed the following qualifications to be considered as an Election Commissioner:

A Lafayette Parish Registered Voter who is able to perform the essential duties of a commissioner. A seventeen (17) year old who is participating at a 12th grade level or has completed a 12th grade education. A qualified voter of this state or a registered voter of another state who is a student at an institution of higher learning in Lafayette Parish (Must provide student identification or fee bill showing current enrollment and a copy of his/her proof of voter registration) Must not have been convicted of an election offense as defined in Chapter 10 of the Louisiana Election Code Law enforcement officers shall not be eligible to serve.

Election Commissioners are required to report to their assigned precinct 30 to 60 minutes prior to the polls opening and work the entire day. Polls will open at 7 AM on October 14 and close at 8 PM.

Where Do You Sign Up?

You can still participate as a commissioner for the October 14th election if you meet the qualifications and submit your certificate of completion for the required course.

Email your results page to alaina.richard@lpclerk.com or call her office at (337) 291-6368 to notify her that you've completed the course and are interested in serving as an Election Commissioner. She will request the necessary credentials and add you to the roster of commissioners.

After two years as a commissioner, you are eligible to serve as a Commissioner-In-Charge and the applicable compensation.

If you want to help in the democratic process and make some extra cash, consider becoming an Election Commissioner. Your service is desperately needed in Lafayette and the surrounding parishes.

