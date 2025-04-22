(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Acadiana is under a low severe weather risk today, Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

The day started warm and sunny, but storms are expected to move into the region in the later part of Tuesday, with some storms possibly packing damaging winds, heavy rain, and even large hail.

According to KLFY's Futurecast, it looks like the Lafayette region will see the strongest of storms arrive during drivetime, which would be at 4 or 5 pm.

With storms producing heavy rain, we should expect flash flooding in areas that are prone to flooding. Remember, if you see water in the roadway, turn around and don't drown.

We'll continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the day at the station, and if there's a risk of severe weather in the area, we will alert you via this station's mobile app and on-air.

Remember, with kids out of school, as severe weather approaches, make sure that they seek shelter indoors as storms approach your area.

