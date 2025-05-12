ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KPEL) — This may be the most Louisiana thing to ever happen in Louisiana.

From time to time we all tend to get forgetful. Whether you loose your keys, phone, or glasses you know the annoying panic of trying to locate a missing item.

But this is a first.

Rouge House Boat On The Run

On Monday, someone lost their entire floating houseboat on the Bayou Teche, and local law enforcement shared a hilarious post on social media in hopes that its owner would see it.

"Somebody’s houseboat or camp done broke loose from somewhere and decided to take itself on a little Cajun cruise. It’s currently hangin’ out near the East Calumet flood gate, lookin’ like it don’t have a care in the world."

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office had everyone chuckling and determined to reunite this wandering floating camp with its rightful owner.

The Post Went Viral

They asked the local community to share the post, joking," Let's get this floater back where it belongs before it ends up in Morgan City lookin’ for boiled shrimp and bad decisions."

And that they did.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that thanks to the shares on social media, the owner of the rogue houseboat had been notified.

For a law enforcement office, they sure know how to get everyone in South Louisiana laughing.

Reunited At Last

"Welp, da wayward floatin’ camp done got caught, yeah!

Turns out the lil bayou fishin' pad wasn’t tryin’ to start a new life—he just took himself a lil unauthorized vacation. The rightful owner said, “That’s my camp, cher!” and is on his way to wrangle it back like a runaway crawfish at a boil.

Big thanks to all you fine folks who shared the post faster than a hot pot of jambalaya disappears at Maw Maw’s house. Y’all helped bring this Cajun cruise ship back home!

Only in St. Mary Parish do we have to post APBs on mobile swamp mansions.

Keep ya eyes peeled—next thing might be a BBQ pit floatin' down the canal!"