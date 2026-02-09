(KPEL News) - One Louisiana Sheriff's Office is not being shy about how they are working to help residents send a "Valentine" to someone who is no longer in their lives. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office has another new Valentine's Day poem on its Facebook page.

One Louisiana Sheriff's Office Has An Unconventional "Love Poem" for Valentine's Day

The latest post is aimed at helping people who are no longer with someone get a little retribution while also helping the Sheriff's Office fight crime. It's a tongue-in-cheek approach to the special day.

Valentine's Day is celebrated each February 14 as a day set aside to honor the one you love most and the others in your life. It's a day that can be filled with cards, gifts, special meals, balloons, and tributes to the greatest of emotions, love.

Get our free mobile app

How Did Our Current Valentine's Day Celebrations Come to Be?

When you think about Valentine's Day, you might think of flowers, conversation hearts, and butterflies in your stomach as you think of your loved one.

According to History.com, the way we celebrate Valentine's Day now originated in America in the 1700s and took hold in the 1840s and 1850s.

Valentine's Day Used to Be Very Different from What It Is Today

Let this sink in... In the early 18th century, couples in England were paired based on the names they chose from a vessel. It sounds like an awful version of 90 Day Fiance!

A written history of the holiday from the early 18th century describes rural Englanders drawing names from a vessel to find their Valentines. The matchmaking lottery was considered a good omen for a paired couple’s future marriage.

By the 1840s, the first mass-produced Valentine's came out, and since then, Valentine's Day has taken on a life of its own. So have the social media posts from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office about a way to "celebrate" Valentine's Day and help them fight crime by dropping the dime on someone.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office First "Valentine" Poem

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and Crime Stoppers posted their first Valentine's Day poem on their Facebook page earlier in February.

The text of that message was as follows:

The Crime Stoppers logo is red LPSO units are blue Your ex has felony warrants? Call us They'll never know it was you

Livingsting Parish Sheriff's Office Issues Another "Valentine" Poem

Their latest version is the following:

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Valentine Poem Photo courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

And, the comments on this post do not disappoint! Here's a sample of just two of them.

Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Posts Photo courtesy of Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

You have to love their approach to Valentine's Day and helping to solve crimes. And, hey, people may actually call in tips. The comments do not disappoint!

Enjoy your Valentine's Day, no matter how you decide to celebrate. Just remember, that tip could earn you a cash reward!

If you are thinking of jumping in the car or hopping on a plane for a special Valentine's Day surprise trip, check this out.