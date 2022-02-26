How Sinful is Louisiana When Compared to Other States? Pretty Bad
The good news is that we're not as 'sinful' of a state as Nevada, but Louisiana isn't far behind.
How can Louisiana be this sinful? We have a church on every corner... That doesn't help according to Wallethub.com, though. Their research lists Louisiana as the fifth most sinful state in the country for 2022.
Wallethub.com says that the five most sinful states in the United States are Nevada, California, Texas, Florida, and finally, Louisiana. Sure, we have drive-thru daiquiris, gambling, and Mardi Gras, but so do a lot of other states. And I don't think they took our politicians into account. So what gives?
It appears that here in Louisiana, we have an issue with anger and hate. So much so, that we tied for first in that category. We also have the most thefts per capita in the country. Oh, but I'm not done. We're also first, or worse depending on how you look at it, in the country when it comes to excess and vices. Yikes!
Wallethub.com also says Louisiana ranks 4th in the country for the highest percentage of adults who don't exercise, 8th for jealousy, and 25th for greed. One good thing is that we rank 46th when it comes to time spent online on adult entertainment sites. At least that statistic is positive.