In a new video posted Tuesday, Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry confirmed that the state’s controversial ban on soda, candy, and energy drinks for SNAP recipients is now officially approved by the federal government. But in what he pitched as a healthier trade-off, Landry also announced that rotisserie chicken will now be eligible for purchase under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The rule change, which takes effect in 2026 according to FOX 8, was granted under a federal waiver approved by USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins as part of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign championed by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and supported by former President Donald Trump.

“We want all of Louisiana to be healthy,” Landry said, holding up the signed waiver in a video posted to social media. “No more soda pop on food stamps… but guess what? We’re adding rotisserie chicken.”

Wait—Was Hot Chicken Previously Banned?

Under previous guidelines, hot prepared foods were excluded from SNAP purchases, a rule that confused some users who claimed they’ve already purchased rotisserie chicken in the past. Others noted that some local grocers have found workarounds, or that cold versions of rotisserie chicken were already available.

Critics questioned whether this announcement was a genuine improvement or a “consolation prize” following the backlash over banning popular but affordable snack items.

Commenters Weigh In: “Y’all Mad Over Soda But Not Happy About a Whole Chicken?”

The announcement drew hundreds of reactions online, and once again, opinions are divided.

💬 “Lawd y’all really mad over no soda, but not saying anything nice about a whole chicken?”

💬 “The fact they think this is the cause of obesity... that’s hilarious.”

💬 “So I can’t buy a Sprite when my kid is sick, but rotisserie chicken is now a celebration?”

💬 “Good! SNAP shouldn’t cover candy and soda. That’s poison.”

Many pointed out that sugar, Kool-Aid, chips, and highly processed foods are still allowed, while healthier or organic options remain unaffordable under the current SNAP budget.

Others asked sarcastically if steak, birthday cakes, or even cheez doodles would be next on the chopping block.

Bigger Issues at Play?

While Landry framed the decision as a step toward reducing chronic illness, some users weren’t buying it. One top commenter wrote:

“It’ll never be okay for a rich politician to tell people how to eat. If you want healthier choices, lower the price of fruit.”

Another added, “This is no different than telling poor kids they don’t deserve candy on Easter.”

Get our free mobile app