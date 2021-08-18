Louisiana Softball Adds Justin Robichaux as Assistant Coach

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball is adding a familiar face and name to the coaching staff.

Justin Robichaux is joining the program as an assistant coach, the athletic department announced today.

Robichaux is the oldest son of the late great Tony Robichaux, former head coach of Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball.

Justin graduated from Louisiana ten years ago, playing baseball for the Cajuns from 2007-2010.

Robichaux was a standout pitcher for Louisiana. Among other things, he has served as a pitching instructor for male and female athletes since his collegiate career came to a close.

"It's an honor and a privilege to represent the Ragin' Cajuns brand and this is an opportunity that my family is excited about," Robichaux said in a University press release. "It's a blessing to play a small part in something big, helping to develop these student-athletes on and off the field, as well being associated with a top-notch staff (head coach Gerry Glasco, assistant coach Lacy Prejean, volunteer coach Kevin Meyers, and Chief of Staff Ashley Pauly).

"It's always a great situation to be around family," Robichaux added. "If I had to choose one word to describe the athletic department, coaching staff, and student-athletes it would be family. When family is around, you are always 'home'."

Coach Glasco shared his excitement on the addition of Robichaux to his staff.

"We are thrilled to add Justin to our staff," Glasco said in the press release. "He not only brings the expertise and experience of being a pitcher and a pitching coach, but is also a man known for building players. His values of family and growing his players will be a tremendous asset for our program. Justin is a Ragin' Cajun through and through. We are excited that he has the opportunity to pass along the history and pride of our University through our student-athletes."

Louisiana's 2022 softball season is scheduled to begin in February.

