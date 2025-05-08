Louisiana Man Fatally Runs Over Father After Dispute Over Dinner Bill

GONZALEZ, LA (KPEL) — Authorities say an argument between a father and son regarding who was responsible for paying the bill escalated outside a Mexican restaurant in Gonzalez, Louisiana.

The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday involving a pedestrian who had been hit in the parking lot in front of a Mexican restaurant and needed immediate medical attention.

Deputies on the scene reported that a man had been run over by a vehicle and was severely injured. Luther Stowe was identified as the victim and unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

A Deputy Witnesses the Scene Unfold

An off-duty Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, Deputy Maxwell, was nearby at the time when loud tire screeches coming from the restaurant's parking lot got his attention.

Deputy Maxwell followed a white Ford truck he believed was responsible for hitting the pedestrian in the parking lot. Maxwell attempted to stop the driver of the Ford truck while emergency personnel tended to the victim.

Authorities managed to take Lucas Stowe, the son of the victim, into custody in front of Fontenot's Cajun Way in Columbia, Louisiana, where he was then transported to Caldwell Parish Annex, according to FOX 8.

What the Surveillance Footage Revealed

Witnesses told authorities that the incident occurred after the father and son got into an argument about who would pay the bill at the Mexican restaurant.

The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office say Lucas Stowe is seen on security footage getting into his vehicle and waiting for his father to walk out of the restaurant before he 'rapidly accelerated' and ran him over once he passed in front of his vehicle.

Deputies with the Caldwell Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Lucas Stowe, 37, of Grayson, on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his father, 64, Luther Stowe.

Stowe was booked into Caldwell Correctional Center on one count of 2nd Degree Murder.