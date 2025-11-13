West Monroe Police arrested Riverbend Elementary teacher Jlon Prosser on Wednesday (11/12) on one count of simple battery tied to an incident reported on Nov. 10. According to KNOE, officers were called to the campus for a battery complaint. Police say Prosser admitted to pinching the child in a "playful" attempt to get the student’s attention.

School district response

Ouachita Parish Schools posted a brief statement acknowledging that a teacher at Riverbend Elementary was arrested for a misdemeanor on campus during the school day. The district called it a personnel matter and directed all additional questions to West Monroe Police.

Social Media Reactions: “No-touch” vs. classroom management

The Louisiana comments came fast. On KNOE’s Facebook post, the story drew hundreds of responses, including more than 700 comments and over 200 shares, as parents and educators debated what’s acceptable inside Louisiana classrooms.

Many argued any physical contact is out of bounds and urged a clear no-touch policy statewide.

Others said intent matters, describing the pinch as a misguided attempt at redirection and calling for better de-escalation and classroom-management training.

Several commenters worried about inconsistent consequences across campuses and asked districts to spell out what teachers can and cannot do when a student is disruptive.

A smaller group cautioned against “trial by Facebook,” noting details will come out through the legal process.

What’s next

Prosser faces a misdemeanor simple battery charge. The district has not released additional personnel details. West Monroe Police indicated more information should come as the case moves forward in Ouachita Parish.