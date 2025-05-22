LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana teen was faced with risking her life or watching her pets die in front of her when a coyote came out of nowhere one afternoon.

How the Attack Unfolded

Lainey Mitchell was outside in her yard when she noticed her horses running away from a pond levee nearby. Then her dog got her attention when it ran up growling, which is out of character unless there is a threat.

That's when Mitchell saw what she thought was just a stray dog, and immediately jumped into action, " I knew it was coming after my dog so I grabbed it and threw it and all the horses started running and I thought I’m screwed," she tells WBRZ.

Teen's Quick Thinking and Training Made All the Difference

Mitchell's experience with training dogs at Precision K9 Shaping came in handy when she reached for the coyote, grabbed its snout, and tossed it on its back away from her animals.

Future Veterinarian with a Wild Story to Tell

While it was no easy feat, even with her instincts and training, she was able to walk away with a few scars and bruises, explaining, "My whole face was bruised because I threw it over and it hit its back, but its whole body hit my face."

She hopes to become a veterinarian, and hopefully never have to fight a coyote or wild animal ever again.

Her mom joked that next time her ego might get in the way," my mom even told me, don’t get cocky, 'cause next thing you know, you’re screwed if this happens again because you’re going to think you’re the best thing ever."