LOUISIANA, LA (KPEL) — Now that fall is here, Louisiana folks are starting to brainstorm the perfect costume ideas for Halloween.

Whether you are going to a Halloween party solo or going for a walk around your neighborhood on Halloween night in a group, you will probably need some help getting the ball rolling on costume ideas that will actually stand out this year.

We love Taylor and Travis as much as the next guy, but something tells us that may be the most popular couple costume this year.

While celebrity couples always dominate Halloween nationwide, in Louisiana, we have countless local icons and viral moments that would make for clever Halloween costumes.

So if you want to have people scratching their heads and watch them have the 'light bulb' moment when they figure out what you are dressed as, this list is for you.

Louisiana-Themed Halloween Couple Costume Ideas

Mr. Chimetime with their Car Tray and Ring Light Dustin Poirier with the Acadiana Flag and Carli Judice with a box of doughnuts Lana Del Rey and her Swamp Tour Husband The 10 Escaped Inmates with name tags Josh and Jace LSU's "Big Booty Barbie" and her Security Guard Jim Cantore and a Hurricane Daquiri Bucee's Mascot and a Construction Worker The Terrifying Pelicans King Cake Baby and a Pelicans Basketball Player Caroline Merryman with Caroline's Cookies

If you recreate any of the costume ideas on the list, send us a photo, and if you have an idea that you think should be on it, shoot us a message.