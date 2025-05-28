13 Dogs Found Living in Stacked Cages Inside Louisiana Home

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KPEL) —A Louisiana woman is behind bars after being arrested on thirteen counts of animal cruelty.

Get our free mobile app

The Haughton Police Department arrived at a residence in the 400 Block of Union Rd. to perform a routine wellness check when officers immediately noticed a 'horrendous smell' outside and could see multiple dogs in cages that were stacked on top of each other inside the home through the windows.

Officers spoke with the homeowner, Michele Massara, 61, who refused to let them inside. As a result, they obtained a search warrant for the entire property and the home.

Read More: Louisiana Animal Hospital Under Investigation For Neglect

When officers made their way inside, they discovered over a dozen dogs in what the Haughton Police Department describes as 'appalling conditions'.

Police officers arrested Massara on 13 counts of animal cruelty and is currently being held on a $460,000 bond at the Bossier Maximum Facility.

Where Are The 13 Dogs Now?

With the help of the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office and their animal control team, they were able to rescue, house, and provide life-saving care to all of the dogs.

The Haughton Police Department says that Sheriff Parker and his team played an 'essential' role in recovering the animals when the Bossier Parish animal shelter unfortunately did not have enough room.

According to authorities, as of Tuesday, the dogs are all undergoing veterinary care and will be transported to LAMA Animal Rescue, where they will receive the love and care they deserve until loving families adopt them.

Donations Needed — How You Can Help

Anyone interested in helping the 13 dogs that were rescued can donate the following:

Purina One Dog Food

Cleaning Supplies

Bleach

Towels

Detergent

Any Monetary Donation

All donations can be dropped off at the Haughton Police Department.

Police say this case is actively under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.