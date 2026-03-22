(New Iberia, LA) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police were called out to the U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road near Grand Prairie Road Saturday morning after a pedestrian was struck and killed.

Trooper Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of State Police says the preliminary investigation determined that 24-year-old Katlin Khayankane of New Iberia was walking in an unknown direction, but in the westbound lane of the frontage road. They do not know why she was doing that.

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At the same time, Khayankane was walking on the westbound side, and a truck was driving down the U.S. Highway 90 Frontage Road and struck the woman. According to Lavergne, she sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lavergne says impairment is not suspected, but as is typical in all fatality crashes, toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The investigation into the crash continues. Lavergne says the crash happened at 5:00 a.m. Saturday. Lavergne says Khayankane was wearing dark clothing while walking.

READ MORE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK AND KILLED IN BROUSSARD

Louisiana State Police Have Reminders for Pedestrians and Drivers

All pedestrians are urged to cross roadways at well-lit intersections.

Pedestrians should wear reflective clothing when walking near roadways, especially at night.

Both pedestrians and drivers are reminded to remain vigilant in their surroundings.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

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