(KPEL News) - Investigators with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man who lives in the unincorporated area of Scott after allegations surfaced that the man was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to Valerie Ponseti, Public Information Officer with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, the arrest was the result of an ongoing investigation based on a cyber tip.

Ponseti says the cyber tip was received earlier this year, and as a result, multiple search warrants were executed. According to Ponseti, the warrants identified their suspect as 23-year-old Reed Doucet.

Get our free mobile app

Reed was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following:

Two counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

The Louisiana statute for this crime is RS 14.18.1. It defines this, in part A, as the following:

It shall be unlawful for a person to produce, promote, advertise, distribute, possess, or possess with the intent to distribute child sexual abuse materials.

The penalty for this offense is as follows:

E.(1)(a) Whoever intentionally possesses child sexual abuse materials shall be fined not more than fifty thousand dollars and shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than five years or more than twenty years, without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

READ MORE: EUNICE AND OPELOUSAS MEN ARRESTED FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL

He was arrested on Wednesday. Ponseti says no other information will be released at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.