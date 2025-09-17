JEFFERSON PARISH, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana woman was arrested after authorities responded to a vehicle crash where her husband was found unresponsive in a ditch.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a vehicle crash around 10 pm in the 600 block of Live Oak Boulevard.

When they arrived, they discovered a man who appeared to have been stabbed multiple times, unresponsive in the ditch near the vehicle.

FOX 8 reported that when police spoke with the man's wife, 65-year-old Carmella Motley, who didn't have any injuries, and confirmed that the deceased man was in fact her husband.

Investigators determined that some argument or altercation occurred between the couple in the vehicle as they were driving in Waggaman before he died.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Motley, who was booked with second-degree murder after suspicion of stabbing her husband, whose identity has not been disclosed at this time.

