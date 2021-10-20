You never know what you're going to see in the night sky if you just take the time to simply...look up.

For about the past week Heather Maggio has been seeing interesting objects flying in the sky over her house in Natchitoches.

In some of the videos, you can see what definitely appear to be airplanes and possible drones flying through the night sky, but then other objects begin to pop up.

UFOs Over Natchitoches Louisiana

Maggio has uploaded over 40 videos in the past week or so, seemingly seeing strange activity in the sky on a nightly basis.

With this sort of routine activity, I did a quick Google search to see if anyone else was talking about seeing strange things in the night sky in the Natchitoches area.

According to military.com, there has been an increase in UFO reports over the past seven to ten days.

From military.com -

"There has been a spike in UFO sightings across the nation. With the recent release of a US intelligence UFO report, are there just more people looking up in the sky or is it something else?"

The site doesn't go into detail about where the reported sightings have been coming from, so I assume they're talking about nationwide.

I also found some information from spotthestation.nasa.gov listing the possible upcoming sighting times for the International Space Station in Natchitoches. Interestingly, NASA's sighting times listed are from October 20 to October 25, 2021.

Maggio's videos begin on October 13.

Also stated on NASA's website is that "the following ISS sightings are possible from Monday, Oct 18, 2021, through Tuesday, Nov 2, 2021."

Something to consider is the fact that Natchitoches sits pretty much between Fort Polk and Barksdale Air Force Base. Obviously, there's going to be a good bit of aircraft activity in the sky as a result but, is any of that activity military aircraft we just don't know about yet?

That's always a good possibility, and in more cases than not, it's probably the correct explanation.

However, some of these videos are certainly quite interesting.

Below are a few of Heather Maggio's videos from her Youtube channel, and you can watch more of her videos HERE.