Things continue to get worse for LSU, as All-American cornerback Eli Ricks is now done for the rest of the season, coach Ed Orgeron announced today.

Ricks exited last Saturday's game at Kentucky with a shoulder injury.

The Ricks is the latest in a long line of unfortunate injuries to the Tigers.

All-American cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is also out for the year with a foot injury, defensive end Andre Anthony's season ended with a knee injury, and the team announced earlier this week star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is done for the season due to an ankle injury.

In addition, defensive end Ali Gaye, defensive tackle, and safety Joseph Evans are out with injuries, while starting running back John Emery has not played this year after being ruled academically ineligible.

LSU (3-3) is scheduled to host #20 Florida (4-2) this Saturday morning at 11:00.

Coach Orgeron's job status is on the blazing hot seat, with many pundits around the world of college football expecting him to be relieved of his coaching duties following this season, barring a major (and unexpected) turnaround.

Did You Know These Celebrities are LSU Alums?

Best Ever Saints Players Drafted From LSU

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders