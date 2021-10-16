LSU Defeats Florida 49-42 in a Wild One

Saturday's game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge between LSU and Florida should've been tabbed "expect the unexpected".

While the Tigers and Gators have played some wild ones over the years, no one in the world predicted the matchup to play out the way it did in LSU's 49-42 victory over #20 Florida today.

The Gators were a 12 point favorite. They lost by 7.

The over/under was 59.5. The teams combined for 91.

LSU entered the game as owners of the 4th worst rushing attack in the FBS. Running back Tyrion-Davis Price broke the school's single-game rushing record with 287 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns. He's now also the owner of a Florida record, breaking former Georgia running back Herschel Walker's 238 single-game record for most rushing yards allowed by the Gators.

LSU's defense gave up 488 total yards, and a hail-mary touchdown to end the first half, but helped take the Tigers over the top with 4 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown.

Linebacker Damone Clark's pick in the final two minutes helped seal the victory for the Tigers.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson finished the game 14-24 for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns. All 3 scores went to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who caught 4 passes for 50 yards. His last catch proved to be the final touchdown of a wild and memorable game.

With the victory, LSU improves to 4-3 overall, and 2-2 in SEC play.

Head coach Ed Orgeron's seat remains hot, his job security a continued topic of discussion in the world of college football.

But on Saturday, he wanted all the focus after the win to be on LSU's players.

LSU travels to #13 Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1) next week for a 2:30 nationally televised matchup on CBS against the Rebels.

