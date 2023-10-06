LSU Legend Kevin Faulk – A Highlight Reel Every Time He Touched the Football (VIDEO)

CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) - There are some athletes whose play stands the test of time. One of those players is Carencro native and Louisiana State University all-time leading rusher Kevin Faulk.

While I enjoy the dynamic passing attacks we see in football today, watching an explosive, tough running back slice through a defense is something I'll never grow tired of watching. Kevin Faulk was the complete package and let his mark everywhere he went, especially at LSU.

Faulk starred at LSU from 1995-1998 after an All-American career at Carencro High School, who he led to a Class 5A State Championship Game victory in 1992. While playing quarterback for the Golden Bears, he was featured by Scholastic Sports America (SSA) in the ESPN special "Small Town, Big Game" as the program put Carencro football on the national stage.

While at LSU, Faulk became a college football legend as his incredible athleticism allowed him to put his team on his back, like in 1996 when he rushed for a school record 246 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Cougars, helping the Tigers come back from a 34-14 deficit.

According to sports-reference.com, Faulk finished his LSU career with 4,557 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns.

Remember the greatest running back LSU ever had by watching some of his jaw-dropping highlights below.

Faulk went on to win three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots as he helped provide depth and was a reliable weapon for the team that dominated the 2000s in the NFL.

He has since gone on to coach at both of his alma maters, Carencro High and LSU, and joined the New York Giants as a minority coaching intern with the running backs in 2022.

In 2015, Faulk was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. Seven years later, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.