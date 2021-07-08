LSU Pennington Biomedical to Offer Free Weight Loss Course Online

It usually happens when you're naked. And for a lot of us, it happens when we are alone. I am speaking of that awful moment in our personal reality when we happen to catch a glimpse of our nude body in a mirror. You'd think that image alone would be enough to help dissuade our brains from over eating, but alas, the food in South Louisiana is just too good to say no.

The researchers at LSU's Pennington Biomedical Research Center have heard your cries for help, okay, maybe they looked in their mirrors too, and they have come up with a solution to your issue of being overweight.

The new tool that's been recently announced by Pennington Biomedical involves one of my favorite ways to learn anything, that's flashcards. You know, the cards you might have made back when you were in elementary school to help you learn math facts, or history notes, or algebraic equations.

The flashcards are one important part of the new approach to weight loss and you can find them at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center website. This uniquely "old school" approach is actually a new trend for PBRC. They've been working on solving Louisiana's obesity issues for years and maybe, the older way is actually the better way.

Neonbrand via Unsplash.com

The Pennington program also seeks to help those struggling with weight issues to change their mindset. Its mission is to shift the conversation about obesity from a poor lifestyle choice to that of an actual disease. A disease that can be treated and controlled.

Now, I have suffered from my weight almost all of my life. After just a few minutes of snooping around this new program, I can see how it might work for me. Gone is the scientific mumbo jumbo and the need for food scales, and calorie counting, and the overall feeling of helplessness that comes with other weight loss solutions.

i Yunmai via Unsplash.com

It looks as if the course will take a minimal time investment every day and in a matter of days I think you will find yourself in the midst of a life-changing transformation. What else do you have to lose? The program is free and it only takes a few minutes.

You can take a look for yourself at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center website and good luck. I will see you on the beach later this summer.