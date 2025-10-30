The Louisiana State University athletic department is entering a significant transition. Sources tell Yahoo Sports that LSU and Athletic Director Scott Woodward are finalizing an exit agreement, with Woodward expected to depart his role as soon as Friday.

Under the proposed deal, Woodward would receive about $6.4 million.

A Turbulent Week in Baton Rouge

Just days after LSU parted ways with football coach Brian Kelly following a 5-3 season, the leadership shake-up is deepening. Kelly’s dismissal was triggered by a 49-25 home loss to Texas A&M Aggies and a drop out of the AP Top 25.

Governor Jeff Landry publicly criticized Woodward’s past contracts, including Kelly’s 10-year deal and the previous buy-out of Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, saying Woodward would not be part of choosing the next coach.

What This Means for LSU Athletics and Louisiana Fans

Woodward, an LSU alum who took over the athletics department in 2019, now faces the end of his tenure in Baton Rouge. His expected departure raises several key questions:

Who will lead the search for the next head football coach?

How will LSU manage the financial fallout from big buy-outs and contract commitments?

What changes will follow in the athletics department’s leadership structure?

Governor Landry’s remarks suggest the state will take a more active role in oversight moving forward.

Interim Leadership and What's Next

It is anticipated that longtime LSU administrator Verge Ausberry will serve as interim athletic director once the agreement is official.

In the meantime, LSU must continue navigating negotiations around Kelly’s contract and prepare for a broader leadership reset.

Get our free mobile app

For LSU fans and Louisiana sports followers, this is a pretty serious moment. The Tigers are not just scouting a new coach. They’re now having to assess the entire structure of their athletics leadership.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...