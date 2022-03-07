LSU’s Kim Mulkey Loses Her Mind on Referee After a Terrible Call

It was a pretty bad weekend for LSU's women's basketball team. The Tigers, ranked as high as #6 in some polls, fell to the Kentucky Wildcats 78-63 in Baton Rouge.

But the high - or low - point - came with barely a minute left in the contest, when tempestuous LSU Coach Kim Mulkey came flying off the bench in protest of a non-call by a referee after the Tiger's Jazmine Massengill was knocked to the floor - and into the LSU bench - by a Kentucky defender.

And when the official failed to blow his whistle, Mulkey, in front of a national TV audience, blew her top.

The three-time national champion leapt from the bench and arms waving, ran onto the court, straight at the offending zebra. And lip readers across American immediately knew that Mulkey had crossed the line.

Tiger's assistants and players quickly separated the still fuming Mulkey from the official as the coach repeated, "I'm fine. I'm fine," to her crew. And when they stepped to the side, she went at the offending ref once again.

After being separated for a second time, cooler heads prevailed, but not before Mulkey aimed some of the coldest stares in college basketball at the officiating crew, just giving them warning of the high-intensity leader they'll be seeing in both the SEC and March madness tournaments.

