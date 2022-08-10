Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser Confirms He’s Running for Governor

It sure seemed like a formality at this point, but Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said yesterday he plans to run for governor of the state in 2023.

There were plenty of rumors that Nungesser would be running, and those were confirmed on Tuesday, August 9 while the Lt. Governor was visiting Lake Providence, Louisiana.

“I am planning on running,” Nungesser said. “I want to get through the mid-term elections, and I’ve got a lot of work to do before the end of the year. And the minute I announce, I won’t be spending tax dollars advertising tourism with me.”

Nungesser said he plans to hit the campaign trail beginning in January 2023. In the meantime, he said he will continue cleaning up the state.

Who else might be running for governor of Louisiana?

Many believe that current Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry along with current U.S. Senator John Kennedy will be throwing their hats in the ring. Both are Republicans on the back-end of their second terms in their current elected position.

On the Democrats' side, KPEL 96.5 reported that Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, state senator Gary Smith and New Orleans city council member Helena Moreno are some of the names that have been put out there as possible candidates.